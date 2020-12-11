IU registrar served show-cause notice





The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia served a show-cause notice on it’s acting registrar SM Abdul Latif over submitting an error proof copy of academic calendar to its vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam.





A show-cause notice, signed by IU VC's personal secretary Ayub Ali, was issued to the registrar in this regard, sources at IU VC office officials said on Thursday night.





IU acting registrar SM Abdul Latif gave two colored printed proof copies of the calendar to the vice-chancellor to look over it.





The VC, however, served a show-cause notice to the registrar asking him to respond within seven working days as he misspelled the names of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina there, IU VC's personal secretary Ayub Ali said.





Also read: IUJA gets new committee





"Due to my illness, I sent the proof copies through the registrar to the vice-chancellor," IU Information, Publication and Public Relations office acting director M Ataul Haque, also the member secretary of the academic calendar committee, said.





"I didn't have any involvement with making a draft copy of the calendar. But why was I sent a show cause notice, I didn't understand," Abdul Latif said.





IU VC told UNB that the registrar did not inform him whether it was a draft copy or final copy. 'I served a show-cause notice to him as there was a mistake in the names of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina,' he added.

Leave Your Comments