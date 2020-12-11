CU Vice Chancellor receive 'Begum Rokeya Padak 2020'





-Emran Emon





Honorable Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University Prof. Dr. Shireen Akhter received the 'Begum Rokeya Padak 2020' in recognition of her contribution to women's education.





The other recipients of the prestigious award are - Colonel Dr Nazma Begum in women's emancipation, Monjulika Chakma in socio-economic development, Begum Mushtari Shafi in literature and culture, and Farida Akter in women's rights categories.





The award ceremony has been held at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium at 10:00 am on Wednesday where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended virtually from her Ganabhaban residence as the chief guest.





Like every year, the Ministry of Children and Women Affairs organised the event.





State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, on behalf of the prime minister, handed over the awards, medals and cheques to the awardees or their representatives.





'Begum Rokeya Padak' is awarded to five women every year in recognition of their contribution to women's education, women's rights, women's socio-economic development, women's awakening through literature and culture and rural development.





Every year on 9th December at the initiative of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, 'Begum Rokeya Day' is celebrated and 'Begum Rokeya Padak' is awarded.

