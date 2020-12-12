Fulbaria rubber forest and processing industry



Rubber Forest is not just a forest to look over, it's a popular place now a days for tracking, wondering, picnic center and so on. While exploring Mymensingh, there are some extra-ordinary places to pay a visit. Rubber forest/garden of Santoshpur in fulbaria Upazila is one of those. Fulbaria rubber forest and processing industries is one of the renowned places in this district. ORB Team recently visited that place while exploring the heritage of Mymensingh.





It belongs to an area of 106 acres which make this place look like a massive forest. Besides rubber garden there is a significant number of monkeys being found in a place inside the forest. Where you will also find a small forest office. Local people call this as Bandar office which is very funny indeed. Nearby the office you may discover monkeys wondering around in a particular area with pride & dignity, as it seems like you just entered into their territory. It would be wise not exchanging any food with them, people may suggest you to buy them some peanuts. Once you buy for them, certainly they will be obedient for you and may follow your go.





Rubber processing zone:

One and half kilometer from Monkey zone, a traveler will find an industry of Rubber processing which is very near to the link road, connecting the forest with main road. It's named after "Bangladesh Forest Development Corporation, Rubber processing factory". Here a traveler can observe the whole methods of rubber processing. However, if someone is interested to observe the methods from the very beginning of collecting raw rubber from the trees, then we would rather suggest to stay in nearby places of forest for one or two days. But, it would be so tough to stay nearby places beside the forest as there is no residential hotel or boarding to stay overnight.









How to go

Mymensingh city is located about 120 km (75 mi) north of Dhaka which is the capital of the country. There is no airport in Mymensingh. Dhaka airport is approximately 110 km (4.00 hours drive) from Mymensingh by bus. There are several bus services from Dhaka to Mymensingh. Buses leave from the Mohakhali bus stand (10 km south of Dhaka Airport) in Dhaka to the Mashkanda bus stand in Mymensingh.





You can get on any of the following buses from the Mohakhali bus stand in Dhaka There are several train services from Dhaka to Mymensingh. It takes almost 3 hours to reach Mymensingh from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. You can get on from the Dhaka Airport or you could go to the main train station-Komlapur Rail Station.





Things to do You may enjoy the sightseeing all around the forest. Besides, you may enjoy the whole methods of rubber processing. Eating facilities Nearby the forest there are almost no options for food facilities. So a traveler should find somewhere to eat nearby Fulabaria Bus Stop.





