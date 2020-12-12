Bangladesh smartly copes with internet civilization: Jabbar



Minister for Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Mustafa Jabbar on Friday said that in the continuation of the establishment of Digital Bangladesh, the country did not lag behind from the internet civilization of the present world in the past one era.





"Digital connectivity is the highway of civilization of the future. The government is committed to do everything possible to build a strong digital infrastructure in the country. In the continuation of the establishment of Digital Bangladesh, the country has not lagged behind the Internet civilization of the present world and a milestone of our progress will be set by 2021," he said, reports BSS.





The minister was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of 'Amar Gram Digital Shastho Seba Center' at Digital Platform at Rampal in Bagerhat district. 5G Internet is bringing revolutionary ideas in digital connectivity, he said, adding that with this technology, it is possible to conduct operation on patients in remote villages from anywhere in the world. "Bangladesh has already completed the 5G test. We are preparing to launch 5G now," he added. He said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established the state for the Bengalis.





Bangladesh attained membership of Universal Postal Union (UPU) and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 1973 under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he recalled. The minister said Bangabandhu sowed the seeds of digitization by establishing the TNT Board, gaining membership of ITU and UPU and establishing a satellite ground station at Betbunia.





In the last 17 years, it has turned into a huge tree (Mahiruh) in the hands of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, adding that revolutionary changes have taken place in the economy of the country including the implementation of Padma Bridge without any cooperation from the donor agencies."Following this, Bangladesh is a role model of progress in the world today," he said.





'Amar Gram Digital Shastho Seba Center' entrepreneur Reza Selim conducted the programme while Khulna City Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khalek, Director General of Bangladesh Television (BTV) S M Harun-ur-Rashid and Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner Mamunur Rashid also spoke on the occasion, among others.

