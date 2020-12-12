Egypt's award-winning 'Lift Like a Girl' explores the world of weightlifting

Zayed had been inspired by Egypt's female weightlifters long before she decided to undertake this project. -collected



Egyptian filmmaker Mayye Zayed's "Lift Like a Girl" recently won the acclaimed Golden Dove for Best Film in two categories at the International Leipzig Festival for Documentary and Animated Film in Germany. Zayed's win comes shortly after the film premiered at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.





The documentary, which Zayed wrote and directed, follows 14-year old Asmaa Abbary (aka Zebiba) over a period of four years, as she trains to become a professional weightlifter. Alongside other young girls, Zebiba trains at a vacant lot on a busy intersection in Alexandria, Egypt. They train under Captain Ramadan, a veteran whose champion weightlifters have included his own daughter, Nahla, a former world champion and Olympic participant. Over 10 years, Captain Ramadan has coached four Olympic, nine world, and 17 pan-African female champions.





The film consists of five chapters, Zayed explains: "Childhood; first defeat; first victory; the biggest loss in a protégé's life; and, finally, acceptance and moving forward." Zayed had been inspired by Egypt's female weightlifters long before she decided to undertake this project. She recalls Nahla Ramadan winning her gold medal at the World Championships in Canada in 2003. "It was all over the news. I was 18 back then and this girl - younger than me, training on the streets of Alexandria with her father - it really captivated and fascinated me. It was the first time we had heard of an Egyptian girl weightlifting and not only that, but winning a gold medal at an international level."



Over the years, the filmmaker continued to follow Nahla's achievements in the news, so when she had the chance to meet Captain Ramadan 17 years later, she says, "I knew immediately that I wanted to make a film about this world. I felt that if Nahla's story had such an effect on me as a teenager, then making a film about Zebiba could inspire other young girls to follow their dreams, no matter what."





Leave Your Comments