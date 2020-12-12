'Govt working to ensure human rights of all citizens'



The government is working sincerely to ensure universal human rights of all citizens, including physically challenged and intellectually retarded people, for attaining sustainable national development leaving none behind. Government officials, human rights activists and leaders of different organizations working for the welfare of disabled people on Thursday expressed the view at a discussion held at the conference room of Sadar upazila parishad in the city, reports BSS.





The National Council of Disabled Women (NCDW) organized the event with assistance of the ADD International Bangladesh and European Union to observe the World Human Rights Day- 2020 with the theme of 'Recover Better -Stand Up for Human Rights.' Convener of the Civil Society Organizations' (CSO) Platform for Rangpur and Executive Director of Participatory Advanced Social Service (PASS) KM Ali Samrat presided over the discussion.





Program Officer of NCDW Afroza Sultana delivered a welcome speech in the discussion moderated by its Field Coordinator Md. Hasanuzzaman. Rangpur Sadar Upazila Social Services Officer Shikha Rani Roy attended the discussion as the chief guest.







Sadar Upazila Assistant Education Officer Badrul Hasan, Assistant Upazila Rural Development Officer Rafikul Islam and Regional Manager of Muslim Aid Abul Hassan spoke as special guests. Senior Inclusion Officer for Rangpur region of Underprivileged Children's Educational Programmes (UCEP) Bangladesh Rezwan Azam and Branch Manager of Ad-din Welfare Foundation Abdul Jabbar also spoke.





The speakers discussed the massive programmes being implemented by the present government for mainstreaming the disabled persons in the society through ensuring their constitutional and human rights, development and empowerment.KM Ali Samrat stressed on establishing disabled-friendly atmosphere for ensuring universal human rights and rights to education, health care and social honour with dignity for the disabled people to ensure their inclusive development.





The chief guest said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is making the disabled population self-employed and self-reliant through providing various training and necessary assistance and facilities.She especially stressed on engaging comprehensive GO-NGO efforts with a changed social mindset toward the physically challenged people in ensuring their human rights and proper development to make them self-reliant.





