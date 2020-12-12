Quest for humanization in sustainable development





Growth-centered development vision has been adversely impacting the sustainability of our planet earth. Global warming, climate change, ozone-layer depletion, ice melt-down of the mountain peaks, the south and north poles, sea-level rise, desertification and so on are now recognized facts. These have been posing serious threats to our existence on earth if we fail to take necessary measures to counter the trends that are responsible for the present adverse impact.





Perceiving development through the growth lens has contributed to growth addiction necessitating the development and application of cure for this addiction disease by global cooperation and actions by the nations across the continents. Consequent upon completion of MDGs (millennium development goals ) by the UN in 2015, under the UN development framework the nations on earth has been implementing 17 SDGs (sustainable development goals) of UN Agenda 2030.







The perception of growth as a development panacea has begun to erode. The sustainability of our space-ship earth, all precious life in it and the central role of human beings have now been taken as critical elements in the new development paradigm in order to replace the earlier dominant development paradigm (DDP). Paradigm as we know is our fundamental way of looking at things around us. It serves as our lens made of our beliefs through which we see everything and make our decisions for our survival, security and thriving for development. So, there goes the saying that “believing is seeing”.





Earlier DDP has grown basing on growth-centrism and growth vision. In a finite world, infinite growth is logically untenable. Our space-ship earth has its carrying capacity and growth-centered development beyond the carrying capacity cannot be sustained. So, DDP has been losing its utility and relevance. So, growth is criticized by an environmental writer as the “ideology of cancer”. One economist has now advocated being the growth-agnostics against the growth addicts. Gross domestic product (GDP) cannot be sole critical indicator of development in the 21st century.





DDP grown over the past centuries continued to influence our accelerated production, over-consumption by some and so called sense of development contributed to environmental degradation, dehumanization and other side-effects of growth-centric development since the days of industrial revolution in England. Accelerated growth without consideration of environmental and social consequences began to be felt gradually. A link has been found between accelerated growth, environmental degradation and dehumanization in society.







Growth-centric development needed growth enabling organization, education, values and norms producing a culture of impermanence. In matters of organization and management, hierarchic command structure, organization principle like subordination in the interest of organization, commanding leadership styles, dominant profit motive, etc. followed. Relationship between labor-management was antagonistic due to its nature. This relationship is characterized as subject to object type of relationship. This type of relationship dehumanizes the subordinate people due to domination, exploitation, suppression and oppression of the people with authority.





The supportive education and educational institutions were geared to meet the needs of growth and growth-centric development. This was from curriculum to teaching approach and methods. Teacher-student relationship had subject to object type; root-learning had been the prevailing practice; strict unquestioning obedience to the authority had been the norm; timing of classes was from 9 to 5. All these were arranged to groom the students to make best fit with the demand for the subordinates and laborers. In absence of critical awareness and necessary knowledge, a process of dehumanization in the pivotal institutions in the society continued.





The emerged growth supportive culture has now come to be known as culture of impermanence. The changes in society and turnover rate in economy following Second World War have been faster. There have been built-in obsolesce in products, rampant taste, fashion and style changes and other such elements in production and marketing. Culture of impermanence has so long been necessary for intense competition and running the wheels of economy faster world over. But, unfortunately this culture has appeared to be incompatible with the need of sustainability and humanization.







We are now at the watershed of history and spectators as well as actors to paradigm shift necessitating changes in organization, education and culture. The growth-centric development vision is going and in its place people-centered development vision should come in with focus on environmental sustainability and humanization and changes in human relations in the whole gamut of society. Environmental degradation must be minimized to a level necessary for sustainability by agreement of all nations on earth and policy and programs for humanization in society must be undertaken by the state governments in each nation for social stability and peace.





Both the environmental sustainability and improvement of relations for humanization require critical awareness for necessary changes in organization, education and culture-influenced discipline. There is now a critical need of transformation of legislators, policy-makers, bureaucrats, administrators, managers, teachers and so on for people-centered development to keep the spaceship earth floating and moving to a sustainable future.





The writer is a columnist and vice-chairman of CDIP.

Leave Your Comments