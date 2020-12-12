The tragic end of two mighty Empires- I

A scene from Akbar’s court.





Have we ever considered the striking similarity between the diminishing procedures of the two Empires: The lndian and the Burmese in the hands of the British colonial forces? Perhaps the answer will be yes if we consider the students of history and active social observers and political observers. But unfortunately, to the vast population of the subcontinent, it is not known or if said otherwise, is not an issue worth a study or remembered. How many of us know the last Burmese King or what happened to him? Mind you, Burma was a part of British India and many of our forefathers earned a handsome living there.







Still most of us are quite in the dark about Burmese history. In fact both of us, the Indian subcontinent and Burma were served by the same coin by our one time colonial masters, the British. They arrived both our territories in the disguise of business men but ended up at both the places as rulers in the worst form: colonialists. Let’s study a little bit of history of our plight today.





All or most of us know that Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, the 19th or last Mughal emperor of Mughal or Timuroid dynasty was deprived of his throne( though he was by then a tutelar Mughal Emperor whose influence did not extend beyond the walls of Delhi or Shahjehanabad) by the British East India Company in 1857. He was the son of 18th Mughal Akbar the second and was long since (after powerful and conquering Mughal Emperor Aurangjeb) a namesake mighty Mughal. Aurangjeb (Badshah Alamgir) was a mighty conqueror but he sows the seeds of destruction of the Mughal Empire.





We do not have scope to discuss in details about his wrong policies but observe that after his demise the Mughal Empire disintegrated fast and Marathas rose in most part of their suzerainty and provided the Mughals protection at places. The Mughal Governors at different parts of the empire became virtual rulers and local and regional rulers developed to take share of the cake. Meantime, the British East India Company, maintaining an army of its own by royal mandate started fighting wars and gaining physical control of Indian territories to ensure their business interest. Slowly and steadily, they captured almost whole of India except Delhi either by treaty or by force.





The Company rule was so exploitative that almost whole of Indian Subcontinent's population were dissatisfied and intolerant to their rulers. Even the Company's armed forces were not at ease having been forced to act against their countrymen. Fuel was added to fire when the Britishers introduced ammo for their guns having an animal fat coating.







Be the fat a part of beef or pork it acted heavily on the sentiments of both Hindu and Muslim soldiers in the Company's ranks. They raised their voice in protest and the protests spread like wildfire from Barrackpore in Bengal to Meerut near Delhi. The soldiers' protests were not paid any heed to by their White Officers and the Company hierarchy decided to suppress it by force. Thus begun the First War of Independence of India.







All the native soldiers of the British East India Company deserted their officers, left their cantonments and rallied behind local leaders from their ranks or from nearby Princely states (who also were unhappy with the British, being deprived of their freedom and sovereign powers including revenues). Battles ensued all over and the sepoys marched towards Delhi as it was the capital of the once mighty Mughals and the namesake last Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar still held court.







His authority was very limited though, bound inside the walled city of old Delhi (Shahjehanabad). Their aim was to convince the Mughal Emperor to take leadership of the war and liberate India from the clutches of the Company's sucking exploitation. The sepoys killed/drove away all Europeans present in Delhi and approached the Badshah. Old Zafar was a Sufi saint type of poet rather than an apt leader and Monarch/General. Though not prepared or willing for assuming such a role he was forced or bound to accept the position of leading the war against the Brits.





Bahadur Shah Zafar was the 19th Mughal Emperor of India having almost no power left for the reasons discussed earlier. He became the heir to the Mughal Dynasty after his father Akbar the second died in 1837. He had several queens besides empress Zeenat Mahal and about 50 children, 22 of which were male. Though it may sound strange in modern days, in those days that was very common amongst royals.







Mughals have long since lost their might and chivalry and were dependent on Marathas since 1770s and finally on the British since mid 19th century for their survival. Badshah Zafar had really no Empire to rule though he, being a good human being was much respected by all and sundry including the British. He used to pass his time writing poems and discussing art, culture, music, history and Sufism in his court with scholars like Mirza Ghalib.





Now that he had to take up the leadership of the armed soldiers belonging to the East India Company, who had turned their guns against their masters, Zafar knew what waited him. The British have already termed the armed rebellion to free India (which was also joined by most of the Indian royals and commoners) as Sepoy Mutiny. Consequently, Zafar was the commander of the mutineers without any will, strength, training, funds to fight.







The Company reassembled their forces, won over many of the revolting Princely states and started striking back. Despite initial debacles their forces started to corner disorganised Indian sepoys, who did not have commanders to lead them and were short of a proper war strategy and plan, more importantly: supplies. Within a few months the British forces entered Delhi. The Badshah went to the Mazar of Nizamuddin Awlia on 17th September 1857 for a farewell audience with the keepers and went into hiding in his predecessor Humayun's huge tomb on the other side of the street.





He was joined there later by his Queen Zeenat Mahal and a part of his family. Major Hudson of Company's forces arrested them from there 3 days later. Two of his sons were killed mercilessly to avenge the killings of Europeans by the revolting sepoys. The whole family was brought to the Red fort as prisoners in a devastated condition and was treated meanly to say the least.







We all know that he was put to trial and the 332 years Mughal history saw its end in March 1958 when Bahadur Shah Zafar was exiled to Rangoon, Burma never to return. British rulers thought that Indians might reorganize themselves sometimes in future around their Emperor to fight for their freedom using him as a symbol of unity. So, he should not be around, was their decision.







He led a miserable life in detention in a quaint Ziwaka Street near famous Shwedagon Pagoda in Rangoon. He was already an old man in despair and could not swallow the bitter pill of that indignant life. He fell severely sick and died on 7November 1962. Before his death he penned his ill luck thus: Kitna hai bad naseeb 'Zafar' dafn ke liye do gaz zamin bhi na mili.........





He was buried unceremoniously at the backyard of the meagre quarters where they were lodged and the British Resident in Rangoon was under orders to oversee the graves gradual disappearance from public eyes. It was virtually lost and 20 years later when Queen Zeenat Mahal died it was not possible to find the exact location of Zafar's grave. She too was buried without any funfare in a tentative location where her husband's grave could have been. Same fate was met by one of their Princes who expired two years later in 1884. By then the British Crown that took over India from the East India Company after the Sepoy upheaval of 1857, also swallowed up Burma. (To be continued…)





The writer is a travel enthusiast and history buff.

