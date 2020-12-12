Heard to feature in 'Justice League'



Amber Heard in no time has become one of the Internet's most hated personalities. The petition reaching a million signatories and the constant backlash on social media is the proof. But it seems like it has not changed Warner Bros' mind even an inch. The studio continues to employ her as "Mera" in 'Aquaman 2' even amid the constant and well violent request to fire her. Not just that, little birdies now have something that might make the fans more furious. Read on to know.





While Heard holds the ground as "Mera", we might just get to see her in Zack Snyder's Justice League too. Yes, you read that right. It is being said that Amber will replace 'Aquaman' in the Snyder cut. This news comes after several speculations of her being approached for some big projects.







As per a report in We Got This Covered, Amber Heard as Mera is all set to star in 'The Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League'. She will be starring in the extended Knightmare sequence that has been making headlines for a while now. As per insider Daniel Richtman, Mera will be in the zest to take the possession of Aquaman's Trident and also his place in the movie. For the unversed, 'Aquaman' is played by the heartthrob Jason Momoa.









---Agencies

