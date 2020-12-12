Nandita to pay tribute to Robin Ghosh



Popular singer of present generation Sanzida Mahmood Nandita rendered four songs for a special musical program, to pay tribute to noted music composer and director Robin Ghosh. Recording of the songs was done recently. The songs are - "Bhule gechhi sur ogo swaralipi nei" and "Jhorer-o pakhi hoye ure" (originally rendered by Sabina Yasmin), "Bujhina mon je dole" and Ami "rupnogorer rajkonnya" (originally rendered by Ferdausi Rahman).





While talking in this regard Nandita said, "Robin Ghosh is a noted music composer and director. Under his composition, noted singers respected Ferdausi Rahman, respected Shahnaz Rahmatullah, respected Sabina Yasmin, and respected Runa Laila, Ghazal legend Mehedi Hasan, among others. It is a really luck for me to get the opportunity to lend my voice for those songs which were composed by this legendary music composer. I believe viewers will enjoy the program, which will be telecasted on NTV in coming Eid-ul-Fitr."After lockdown, Nandia is now becoming busy with stage shows. Last week she performed at a musical show titled 'Bhorer Hemonto' at Gulshan Runners' Society Square where she rendered songs of Hemonto Mukherjee.



