Aparna Ghosh ties knot with Satyajit



National Film Award-winning actress Aparna Ghosh has tied the knot with her longtime friend Satyajit Dutt in Chattogram as per the traditional religious rites. The couple completed their marriage ceremony at Loknath Baba Temple in Agrabad, Chattogram at midnight on Thursday (10 December).





It is learned that they performed the blessing ceremony on 7 December in the presence of two family members at their home in Chattogram. Aparna's husband Satyajit Dutt is an IT engineer by profession. Aparna Ghosh was selected as one of the top four in the Lux-Channel I Superstar competition in 2006. Her first performance was in the play 'Tobuo Bhalobasi'. After that, she became regular on television and TVC screens.





Aparna is also active on the big screen as well as the small screen. He made her big-screen debut in 2009 with the movie 'Third Person Singular Number' directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. After a break of four years, she acted in the film 'Mrittika Maya' directed by Gazi Rakayet - she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. Aparna's notable films are 'Sutopar Thikana', 'Bhuban Majhi', 'Meghmallar', 'Lilith', etc.

