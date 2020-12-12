

Noted actor and film director is Tauquir Ahmed. He not only got the National Film Award but also received many international awards for making movies. From today he is going to start shooting of his directed seventh movie titled 'Sphulingo' at his resort Nokkhottrobari in Gazipur. Versatile actor of present generation Shamol Mawla will play the lead role in the movie while popular film actress Porimoni and National Film Award winner actress Jakia Bari Mamo will act against him.





Abul Hayat, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Rawnak Hasan, Shahidul Alam Sachchu, among others, will also act in the film. While talking about to make the film Tauquir Ahmed said, "Due to Corona pandemic, making of the film becomes delay. Basically it was a film of Mujib Year. At last, I am going to start making the film - it is really a delightful matter. Story of the film revolves with a university based a band group and its members. This film is to be made to present Bangabandhu's ideology to the new generation. Youths of present generation and the time period of Bangabandhu regime are to be portrayed in the movie."





While talking about acting in the film Shamol Mawla said, "I had many days' dream to work in Tauquir Bhai's movie.In fact, to work in the movie, I was in his observation for last one year. At last, I got the opportunity to act in his movie. I have nothing to think except this movie right now."





Film actress Porimoni said, "It is really a dream for me to get the opportunity to work in Tauquir Bhai's movie. It is really a great luck for me in this regard. I want to give my level best in the film."Rawnak Hasan said, "Tauquir Bhai is a respected person to me. When he offered me to work I agreed without any hesitation.""Earlier I was honored to work under Tauquir's direction. It is really a respectful matter that he always tries to keep me in his movie," Fazlu Rahman Babu said.

