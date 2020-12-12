Sociedad, Napoli squeeze through to last 32



Real Sociedad snatched qualification for the last 32 of the Europa League in the final seconds on Thursday after Willian Jose's late leveller in a 1-1 draw at Napoli and AZ Alkmaar's shock 2-1 defeat at Rijeka allowed the Spanish side to progress. Young Boys, Molde, Wolfsberg and Maccabi Tel-Aviv rounded off the group stage by making Monday's draw in Nyon, where they join the 18 already-qualified teams and will be met by eight drop-outs from the Champions League. La Liga high-fliers Sociedad were heading out of Europe as the final two matches of Group F headed into stoppage time, with Alkmaar set to go through in second place as the Dutch side were drawing at bottom side Rijeka and Napoli led in Naples thanks to Piotr Zielinski's fine first half strike.





However Jose's thumping finish to level the scores at a soaking Stadio Diego Armando Maradona put the Basque outfit back into second place, and Ivan Tomecak's 93rd-minute winner for Rijeka in Croatia confirmed Alkmaar's elimination. Napoli finish top of the group on 11 points, two ahead of Sociedad in second who end the group stage a further point ahead of Alkmaar.









---AFP, Paris

Leave Your Comments