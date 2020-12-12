Morocco latest country to normalize ties with Israel



Morocco has become the latest Arab League country to agree to normalize relations with Israel in a deal brokered with US help. As part of the deal, the US has agreed to recognize Morocco's claim over the disputed Western Sahara region, reports BBC. It is the subject of a dispute between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which has been seeking to establish an independent state. Morocco is the fourth state to make such a deal with Israel since August.







Agreements have also been struck recently with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.Along with Egypt and Jordan, Morocco becomes the sixth Arab League member to normalize ties with Israel.The deal includes the reopening of liaison offices in Tel Aviv and Rabat - shut in 2000 when low-level relations broke down after the outbreak of the Palestinian uprising - and the eventual opening of embassies. Officials said Morocco would grant direct flights to and from Israel for all Israelis.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the "historic" agreement.In a televised address, he thanked Morocco's king and said the people of Israel and Morocco have had a "warm relationship in the modern period".In Morocco, a palace statement confirmed the deal, saying the king, in a telephone call with Trump, had agreed to diplomatic relations with Israel "with minimal delay".





Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain issued statements welcoming the deal between Morocco and Israel.Palestinian officials condemned the agreement, saying it encouraged Israel's denial of their rights.Palestinians have been critical of all the recent deals between Israel and Arab League countries. They believe the moves renege on a promise by Arab states not to embrace ties with Israel until Palestinian statehood is achieved.





Morocco's king said the "measures do not in any manner affect Morocco's ongoing and sustained commitment to the just Palestinian cause", a royal statement said.The statement added that the king had spoken with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and assured him that he "would never relinquish his role in defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people".It said the king had reiterated his support for a two-state solution.







