The day Paolo Rossi changed Brazilian football for good

Football - 1982 FIFA World Cup - Second Phase Group 4 - Italy v Brazil - Estadio Sarria, Barcelona - 5/7/82 Italy's Paolo Rossi gets away from Brazil's Junior. -Action Images



Italians knew him affectionately as "Pablito". In Brazil, he was known as the executioner.Paolo Rossi, the former Italy striker who died aged 64 on Thursday, is seen in his homeland as the hero who led a previously discredited team to their 1982 World Cup title, reports Reuters.





Brazilians remember him almost as well, for inflicting a defeat which became known as the Sarria Tragedy and which many feel changed the country's football for good.Rossi was the main protagonist in one of the best World Cup matches ever played -- Italy's 3-2 win over Brazil in a second round match at the Sarria stadium.Brazil had delighted the world, playing with apparently careless abandon as they won their opening four matches with a goal aggregate of 13-3. Many regard the team, coached by Tele Santana, as the finest the country has ever produced.





Italy had crawled through the first group stage with draws against Peru, Poland and Cameroon before a surprising 2-1 win over Argentina.Rossi, frail-looking and apparently out of shape, had just returned from a two-year ban linked to a match-fixing scandal and performed dismally until that point.It was an epic match and clearly belonged to a very different era, from the classic strips, to the blaring horns, the stifling heat and the ramshackle Sarria stadium in Barcelona.





There was much criticism of using the Sarria -- long since demolished -- for the World Cup, but its steeply-rising stands, packed with flag-waving fans added to the drama.Brazil needed a draw to reach the semi-finals from the second group stage but fell behind after five minutes as woeful defending allowed Rossi a free header from Antonio Cabrini's cross.The South Americans levelled seven minutes later with a goal which BBC commentator John Motson said "sums up the philosophy of Brazilian football."





Socrates played the ball to Zico, who slipped between two defenders with a backheel and then threaded a pass back to Socrates.The "Doctor" strode through in his inimitably effortless style and scored with a shot between Italy goalkeeper Dino Zoff and the near post, the ball kicking up a puff of dust as it crossed the line to produce another evocative image.That should have set up Brazil for a comfortable win but, after 25 minutes, Toninho Cerezo's sideways pass was intercepted by Rossi who ran on to fire Italy back in front.Falcao levelled for Brazil after the break but, once again, Rossi scored, this time turning the ball in from point-blank range after being left unmarked at a corner.





Leave Your Comments