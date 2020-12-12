Corona ICU beds on the decline



The number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds at hospitals dedicated for corona patients in capital Dhaka has started to decline though the scenario was different several weeks ago as many beds remained unoccupied.At present, only 50 ICU beds are vacant for Covid patients at different dedicated hospitals in Dhaka.The information was revealed at the regular press release on the corona situation in the country, issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.





There are 567 beds at dedicate hospitals across the country for the corona patients. In capital Dhaka, the number of beds is 285, out of which 113 in government hospitals and 172 in private hospitals. In 19 government and private hospitals in Dhaka dedicated for Covid-19 patients, there are 285 beds for critical patients. At present, 235 beds are occupied and only 50 beds are vacant. But the number of vacant beds was 98 on November 20.

