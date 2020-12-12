Govt agrees to sit with Islamists

Islamists demonstrate against sculptures in front of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital. -Getty



The government has reportedly agreed to a proposal for talks from Islamists over the sculpture issue.According to sources from both sides, as part of the discussion process, an informal discussion may take place on Sunday next between the home minister and a delegation of Islamists.





The state minister for religious affairs said informal discussions were going on between the two sides. Measures are now being taken regarding the letter on behalf of some Islamist parties and Hefazat-e-Islam seeking a meeting with the prime minister or high-ups of the government. But Islamists say that they are still opposed to the installation of sculptures.





Some Islamist parties, including Hefazat-e-Islam, demonstrated weeks ago against an under-construction sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dholairpara area in Dhaka.Meanwhile, an unfinished statue of Bangabandhu was vandalized in Kushtia. In the light of such a situation, the ruling Awami League harshly reacted to this misdeed.





Though a heated situation has been created over the issue, informal communications are going on between the government and Islamists.A letter has been sent to the prime minister for discussion on behalf of the Islamist groups and the government has agreed to the suggestion.





State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan said arrangements were being made for formal discussions between the two sides.He said, "Communications are going on with many people from time to time. Cells relating to me, my secretary, the home minister and the prime minister are working to this end.""They (Islamist parties and Hefazat-e-Islam) have made an appeal to the prime minister that a team of ulemas will meet her. We will process it and send it to the prime minister," he further said.





On behalf of the Islamist parties and Hefazat-e-Islam, Qawmi Madrasa Board Chairman Mahmudul Hasan has been given the responsibility to arrange discussions with the government.When asked about the rigid position of Islamists regarding sculptures, Abdur Rab Yusufi, nayeb-e-ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam, said, "A peaceful way may be found if both parties sit together."





"We have offered a proposal to the government for discussions on the issue for a peaceful and dignified solution. Now the ball is in the government's court," he continued.Abdur Rab Yusufi said, "An alternative way can be found after discussions. Complex matters are resolved through discussions."





"We know and believe that the prime minister is always flexible about religious matters. Hopefully, a solution will be found after discussions," the Hefazat leader added.The government, however, remains firm in its position about installing a sculpture of Bangabandhu at Dholairpar. ***









---BBC





