World sees 12,317 new Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours





The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,582,721 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.





At least 69,564,380 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 44,256,000 are now considered recovered.





The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.





On Thursday, 12,317 new deaths and 665,171 new cases were recorded worldwide.





Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,903 new deaths, followed by Italy with 887 and Brazil with 770.





The United States is the worst-affected country with 292,190 deaths from 15,617,923 cases. At least 5,985,047 people have been declared recovered.





After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 180,000 deaths from 6,781,799 cases, India with 142,186 deaths from 9,796,769 cases, Mexico with 112,326 deaths from 1,217,126 cases, and the United Kingdom with 63,082 deaths from 1,787,783 cases.





The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 153 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 111, Italy with 104, Spain 101.





Europe overall has 467,555 deaths from 20,774,162 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 466,660 deaths from 13,819,161 infections, and the United States and Canada 305,254 deaths from 16,057,375 cases.





Asia has reported 203,426 deaths from 12,964,928 cases, the Middle East 83,639 deaths from 3,592,510 cases, Africa 55,244 deaths from 2,325,724 cases, and Oceania 943 deaths from 30,521 cases.





As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies. - AFP

