Diner Sheshe

"Long before I came to be known as the 'Desert Queen', I was just another young girl belonging to the Kalbelia tribe, happily singing and dancing away my life. Little did I know that just like my grandmother, mother and sisters, I'd realize only later just how much of a curse it sometimes is to be born a woman.
I have vague memories of Maa dancing and Papa playing the Been to entertain the crowd whilst I ran around collecting money from the onlookers. But everything changed when Maa's health deteriorated. Within weeks, she succumbed. We had no time to mourn- the elders in the family told Papa, 'Bindni ki bina mard, mard nahi hota.' So, within weeks, Papa remarried and brought Choti Maa home.
We didn't get along- Choti Maa was rude and forced me to do all the household chores alone. Every night, I'd think of Maa and cry. I was barely 15 when Papa came to me and said, 'Tujhe sasre jaana hai.' Before I even knew what was going on, I was married and sent to the neighbouring village where my in-laws lived. I was naive- I was just excited to dorn the chudas and wear a bright-red lehenga.
I was also relieved to get away from my step-mother. My husband was 17; he seemed like a nice man. Although we didn't speak much for the first few weeks, I watched him perform on 2-3 occasions- he used to play the Been well; he was a good dancer. My mother-in-law taught me the basic steps so that I could start performing with him and bring in more money.
Over the next few years, that was our routine- we'd leave early in the morning and stop at every nook and corner to perform. At the end of the day, we'd make about 100-150 Rs. which wasn't enough. Over time, I gained popularity amongst the foreigners; everybody started addressing me as 'Desert Queen' in appreciation of my beauty. But you can't fill your pockets with praises, can you?
Humans of Bombay, Fb
