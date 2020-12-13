Worldwide waffling





The number of new COVID-19 infections in England is continuing to fall, according to the latest estimates. About 481,500 people had coronavirus from 29 November to 5 December - a drop from 521,300 the week before. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said this meant approximately one in 115 people in England had the virus over the period - an improvement from the one in 105 seen seven days earlier. The figures do not include people staying in hospitals, care homes or other institutional settings.











EU leaders have agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 55 per cent by 2030, when compared to levels in 1990. The new pledge is a stepping stone towards the trading bloc's long-term goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Posting on Twitter this morning, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission said: "Europe will reduce emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030.





It puts us on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050." The decision came after an all-nighter finale to a two-day summit, which was stalled by clashes between wealthier EU states pushing for greater climate ambition and lower-income countries in Central and Eastern Europe that have historically been reliant on burning coal.









Chinese citizen Haze Fan has been suspected of endangering national security. U.S. financial news service Bloomberg said on Friday that Chinese authorities have detained one of its Beijing-based news assistants on what they said was suspicion of endangering national security. Bloomberg reported that Chinese citizen Haze Fan was seen being taken from her apartment building accompanied by security officers in plain clothes at about noon on Monday, shortly after her last contact with her editors.









Ben Chilwell puffs out his cheeks. It briefly seems that the task of identifying the best crosser at Chelsea has stumped him. "There's a few," he says, pausing for a moment. "I'd like to say I'm a good crosser but then you've got Hakim Ziyech and Reece James. I don't want to miss anyone out but they're the two who jump out. Hakim's left foot is brilliant." Despite some gentle nudging, Chilwell resists putting himself top.







Modesty comes first, even though the left-back has given Chelsea a new attacking dimension with his pinpoint deliveries since his £45m move from Leicester last summer. Comfortable in his surroundings, Chilwell is following Frank Lampard's instructions impeccably, combining defensive duties with supporting the attack with energy and quality.













