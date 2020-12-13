'Handwashing on Wheels' launched

Handwashing on Wheels was launched in Dhaka on Saturday. -AA



To respond the surge of coronavirus and facilitate thousands of people with an opportunity to wash hands with soaps, Handwashing on Wheels- an innovative unit launched in Dhaka. The 10 units were inaugurated by Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam, MP at the launching program jointly organized by Dhaka WASA and WaterAid.





This initiative is supported by WaterAid in collaboration with Sweden Embassy and Dhaka WASA. Dhaka WASA will also supply water for each unit to make it easy for people to access handwashing. The units are inclusive with multiple user-friendly sinks, liquid soap, and water-tanks, so everyone can perform handwash to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.







The unit is supported with digital Tab to attract and trigger handwashing instances. As many as 10 Handwashing on Wheels will be situated around Dhaka city with life-saving messages and provide the needed facility to handwashing for public for free. Floating people, street vendors, pedestrians, rickshaw-pullers, drivers of public transportation are the key targets for this campaign. LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam as Chief Guest during the launch said, "In the current circumstance, hand hygiene is among the most effective measures to fight against COVID-19. Hand washing is being given more importance nowadays. We should wash our hands properly to be protected from COVID-19."







"Our government has taken several steps to curb the spread of coronavirus. Private sector, including donor agencies, are also working to combat the virus, which is very positive. I believe, in our current situation, this joint initiative of WaterAid, Dhaka WASA and Sweden Embassy will play an effective role to inspire people in washing their hands with soap to prevent coronavirus spread," he added. The units will be moving in the capital's most populated areas, such as - Gulshan, Jatrabari, Mohakhali, Gabtoli, New Market, Karwan Bazar WASA Bhaban, Gulistan, Farmgate, Uttara, Malibagh.

