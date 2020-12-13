British, Turkish envoys impressed by artworks featuring PM Hasina

British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson and Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan jointly inaugurated an art exhibition on Saturday. -AA



British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson and Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan on Saturday highly appreciated the artists for capturing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's life and achievements. They jointly inaugurated a two-month long group art exhibition titled "Sheikh Hasina: On the Right Side of History" featuring 21 artists at Cosmos Centre in the city, reports UNB.







As part of the year-long program to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Gallery Cosmos in collaboration with the Cosmos Atelier71 recently hosted an art camp supported by the Cosmos Foundation on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu.







Speaking at the ceremony, the British High Commissioner said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is accessible to the diplomatic community, is a remarkable leader and the exhibition shows her remarkable range of emotions and determination. The artworks produced at the camp are being showcased at the exhibition. Appreciating the artworks, the Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh said, "Seeing all these paintings, I'm very impressed."







Ambassador Turan said the artworks captured different moments of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her life. "I've not met her yet. I'm sure when I'll meet her in person, I'll appreciate this initiative," said the Ambassador, thanking the Cosmos Foundation for bringing them together to celebrate life and achievements of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Deputy Managing Director of Cosmos Group Masud Jamil Khan said all will agree that each of the artwork here is unique and attractive in its own way. He said art may not be essential to day-to-day survival but it would be essential in the long run to the survival of society and culture.







Masud Khan said the exhibition will also be inaugurated virtually by Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. He thanked all the artists who contributed and worked hard in making the event a success. The exhibition will remain open till February 12, 2021 at Cosmos Centre and can only receive 20 visitors at any one time. Visitors have been advised to wear masks all the time while visiting the exhibition and maintain appropriate distance from each other.





