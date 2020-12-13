Armenian separatists hurt in skirmish with Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani troops march past during a parade in Baku, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. -AP



Separatist officials in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh said Saturday that three fighters were wounded in a skirmish with Azerbaijani forces, undermining a recent peace deal brokered by Russia.





The defense ministry in the ethnically Armenian province said in a statement that Azerbaijani troops attacked Friday evening and that “three Armenian servicemen were injured during the ensuing gunfight.”







It added that the fighters were in a stable condition and an investigation into the incident was under way. Six weeks of fighting between separatists backed by Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region ended last month after the two sides agreed to a peace deal that saw the Armenians cede swathes of disputed territory.







More than 5,000 people including civilians were killed during the fighting in the Caucasus between the ex-Soviet rivals, which fought a war in the 1990s over the mountainous region.Nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have deployed to the region and Baku’s close ally Turkey has said it











---AFP, Yervan

