Chemical weapons watchdog criticizes Syria over 19 issues

A joint UN-OPCW investigative mechanism accused Syria of using chlorine and the nerve agent sarin during its civil war. -AFP



The global chemical weapons watchdog criticized Syria for failing to declare a chemical weapons production facility and respond to 18 other issues, while Russia accused the watchdog of conducting a "political crusade" against its close ally, the Syrian government.





The clash Friday came at the UN Security Council's monthly meeting on Syria's chemical weapons, where the director-general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Fernando Arias, briefed members for the first time since May and was pummeled with questions from Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia.Arias said seven years after Syria joined the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013, its initial chemical declaration has unresolved "gaps, inconsistencies, and discrepancies" and "still cannot be considered accurate and complete."





He told the virtual meeting that one of the 19 outstanding issues is a chemical weapons production facility that President Bashar Assad's government said was never used to produce weapons, but where the OPCW gathered material and samples indicating "that production and/or weaponization of chemical warfare nerve agents took place."





Before the meeting, council members Britain, France, Germany, Belgium and Estonia along with Ireland and Norway, which are joining the council on Jan. 1, issued a joint statement expressing "full support to the OPCW" and to Arias.The seven European nations backed action against Syria for the attacks on Latamneh and stressed their support for efforts to collect evidence of violations of human rights, international humanitarian law and abuses "with a view to future legal action."





Germany's UN Ambassador Christoph Heusgen accused Russia of "undermining the OPCW" but he told the council it has failed because the organization remains strong and respected.=US deputy ambassador Richard Mills supported the OPCW's "impartial and independent work" and urged "the Assad regime's enablers, particularly Russia, to encourage Syria to come clear about its chemical weapons use and current chemical weapons stocks."









---AP, United Nations







