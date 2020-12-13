Irrigation facility of 16 thousand hectares of land in uncertainty

Lives of more than 35,000 farmers of Ashuganj upazila are in jeopardy as works of Dhaka-Sylhet highway widening is ongoing over various parts of the Ashuganj-Palash Agro Irrigation project. Due to most of the canals are being filled over, irrigation syste



As of now, government is currently on the way to close the irrigation facility of 16 thousand hectares of land for highway widening work in Brahmanbaria district. More than 34,000 farmers have been affected by this decision. The canals of various parts of the Ashuganj-Palash Agro Irrigation (known as Green Project) project have already been filled in the work of upgrading Ashuganj River Port-Sarail-Dharkhar-Akhaura Land Port Highway to 4-lane National Highway. The board used the project to fill the pond used as the cooling reservoir for the project.







According to BADC sources, Additional Secretary (Planning Wing) of the Road Transport and Highways Department of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges to find a way to keep the project running, A 9-member convening committee was formed with Zakir Hossain as its convener. The committee was given the responsibility of inspecting the project area, road alignment, revised proposed design, amount of land, review of existing design in the form of Dhaka-Sylhet project, replacement of BADC's irrigation channel / alternative system.







On October 10, the members of the committee visited the site. After meeting in a meeting on October 29, they made some recommendations(Chainage 83 + 240 km to 84 + 800 km) the design was changed and the road was asked to be widened in line with the design of the proposed Dhaka-Sylhet National Highway Development Project (N-2). It is possible to give space to BADC in the land and the part which will require additional land acquisition for construction of irrigation channel is asked to determine the RHD.







At the inter-ministerial meeting, the committee recommended that the width of the canal proposed by BADC should be 4 meters instead of 8 meters. In this width, if the height of the main point of water flow of Ashuganj Power Station Company Limited is increased, the speed of water is increased and the height of the canal is increased by more than 2 meters, they opined that it is possible to increase the water flow several times. However, to get the benefit, the width of the canal should be 7 meters, said a member of the committee and a representative in the Ministry of Agriculture.





The committee considers these issues and recommends an emergency inter-ministerial meeting if necessary. This inter-ministerial meeting has not yet taken place. In the meantime, the road widening work has started in full swing from last July. Sand filling work is in full swing in the canal section of BADC from Ashuganj to Bishwaroad.







BADC officials said they used to introduce irrigation facilities for boro cultivation in the first week of January. But it has now become uncertain. It is learned that this special project was started in the field of agriculture in 1985. Although the official name is Ashuganj-Palash Agro Irrigation Project, it is better known as Green Project. In 1975, Mahbubul Huda Bhuiyan and Khurshid Sikder, social workers of the area, took initiative to use the waste water of the power plant for irrigation.







The government further expanded this irrigation facility through BADC in 1987-89 after the success of Irri cultivation in the land of the area. Initiatives were taken to use the waste water after irrigation in the power plants for irrigation. From the beginning of the project, a pond of the Power Development Board was being used as a cooling reservoir along the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Ashuganj Sadar.







But suddenly the pond was filled in June last year by the Power Development Board authorities the project has been under threat ever since. Apart from Ashuganj Upazila, more than 34,000 farmers of Brahmanbaria Sadar, Sarail and Nabinagar are the beneficiaries of this project. 16,000 hectares of land in 22 unions of these upazilas are cultivated under this irrigation facility. This canal is being filled for work now.







In such a situation, the project is about to close completely. Thousands of farmers are worried. The farmers of the area said that this irrigation facility has opened a new horizon in the cultivation of crops in the area. The planting of Irri crops started depending on this water. At present, 56,250 metric tons of Irri paddy is being produced annually by utilizing this irrigation facility. Farmers are getting irrigation facility by paying irrigation tax of Tk 400 and 200 per acre in gravity and lifting system. Farmers fear huge losses if the project is closed.







Sarail Upazila Chairman Rafiquddin Tagore said millions of people in the area would block the Dhaka-Sylhet highway if water was not available on the land. We will do whatever it takes to get the claim. 62 scheme managers have met more than once in my office. The PD of Four Lane has assured me that they will arrange for water to be taken to the land before the stipulated time.







I have also talked about this with the Deputy Commissioner. BADC officials said it was a unique project across the country and environmentally friendly. It does not have to lift groundwater. More and more our ground water is being recharged. However, they are not willing to open their mouths about the status of the project.









Golam Sarwar, Ashuganj





