'Agriculture can play a big role in overcoming the upcoming challenges in the post-Covid-19 era'

Dr Md Shah Kamal Khan





The Asian Age (AA): What is your observation about the impact of Covid-19 on the agricultural sector?Shah Kamal Khan: The potential negative impacts of Covid-19 on agricultural production, market stability, food supply may be seen from the surface but it is still difficult to predict quantity the exact damage accurately. However, viewing the current scenario and based on the news, there is an impact on agricultural production and the economy.





Covid-19 is disrupting some activities in agriculture and supply chains. The non-availability of migrant labor is interrupting some harvesting activities, where rice is being harvested. There are disruptions in supply chains because of transportation problems and other issues. Prices have increased a little bit for rice, wheat, vegetables, and other crops, yet consumers are often paying more and on the other hand, farmers are getting a reasonable price for their products.



AA: What type of problems are you facing in your sector amid the Covid-19 situation?

Shah Kamal Khan: Agriculture can play a big role in overcoming the upcoming challenges in the time of Covid-19 and post-Covid-19 era. Bangladesh is already a country that depends quite heavily on agriculture. Almost 87 percent of the rural population gets at least some income from agriculture. However, two-thirds of rural households rely on both farm and non-farm incomes. Pro-poor agriculture growth has stimulated the non-farm economy in Bangladesh. Project activities and dissemination of technology are being hampered to some extent due to Covid-19 that may harm Bangladesh's economy.







Certainly, use the agricultural products along with others to counter the demand in the upcoming years which are bound to be challenging. According to the World Bank, Bangladesh has great potential to raise agriculture-generated incomes, increase agricultural productivity, and make it more resilient to climate change and improve the nutritional value of crops. We need to consider this. Along with all these, a strong supply chain will be of utmost importance so that the product can reach the final consumer whether at home or abroad. In this way, we are facing a crisis in the agriculture sector.



AA: Which are your direct initiatives to overcome the Covid-19 crisis?

Shah Kamal Khan: The direct initiatives to overcome the Covid-19 crisis are given below:





* To provide mask and hand sanitizer to the employees of the project.

* To provide training and make aware of the project employees regarding maintaining social distance and other safety measures.

* To conduct virtual meetings with other agencies/organizations.

* To maintain office movement to outside following appropriate health guideline.

* To organize different workshops, training, meetings, and other project activities maintaining social distance and other safety measures.



AA: How farmers are facilitated or supported to ensure their livestock production usual?

Shah Kamal Khan: Dissemination of technology and advisory services for the farmers are being provided maintaining social distance and other safety measures. Moreover, farmers are advised virtually by using different ICT instruments like KIOSK, Smart Mobile Phone/Tablet, Laptop, etc. provided by the project throughout the country. Farmers and all other relevant stakeholders are advised to follow the guidelines of the Government of Bangladesh to avoid infection and social transmission of Covid-19. Precautions and safety measures are being taken up to prevent the Coronavirus spread. Simple measures include social distancing, maintaining personal hygiene by washing hands with soap/ sanitizer, wearing of face mask, drink hot water, stay at home, and cleaning implements and machinery on regular basis. Farmers are being advised not to work in a group and to consult with a doctor immediately in case of any symptom.



AA: What is your future preparedness in this regard?

Shah Kamal Khan: Covid-19 disease has prepared human in facing such outbreaks at present as well as in the future. We are and will be continuing our activities maintaining social distance and other safety measures. Besides, we will continue our advisory services in the Covid-19 situation to maintain social distance and other safety measures until the Covid-19 vaccine is available and the situation becomes normal.



AA: Thank you for your valuable time and interview.

Shah Kamal Khan: Thank you too for listening to me.

