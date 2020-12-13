Kiara Advani to star in 'Krrish 4'!



Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 4' is making headlines for a while. HR fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce the film and it was reported that Kriti Sanon was approached for the fourth installment but sadly, the 'Heropanti' actress has a tight schedule and had to pass it. Guess who has been approached for next for the fourth installment of the film? It's none other than the 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani. A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that Kiara Advani is being considered for the role and said, "Kiara is the one they are looking out to cast in 'Krrish 4'.







There are two heroines in the film and while Kriti Sanon was in contention for the main role, her date diary was completely blocked with as many as five films she had already signed up. Kiara was the obvious choice because she's not only pretty but also a really good performer. Plus, her on-screen pairing with Hrithik will be fresh. Currently, the Roshans are discussing the modalities with Kiara and then take the final call." Rakesh Roshan is done with the scripting part and it has moved to the next step and i.e. pre-production of 'Krrish 4'.

