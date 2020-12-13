Mendes, Cabello moving in together



Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are turning out to be couple goals with every passing day. Head over heels in love couple cannot get enough of each other ever since the lockdown began. This quarantining period has helped these two cement their relationship, and now they are ready to take the next plunge.Before you guys jump to any conclusion, let us tell you that no, they are not getting married. Well, then you must be wondering that what is this next step all about? For that, you will have to continue reading further.





After growing up with cold Canadian winters, it is no wonder that Toronto native Shawn Mendes has fallen in love with living in warm, sunny Miami. He has spent plenty of time there with girlfriend Camila Cabello as she was born and raised there and still calls the city home. After quarantining together in Miami for a good part of 2020, Shawn has revealed that he and his "Senorita" duet-mate girlfriend are house hunting in the area for a home of their own.





Shawn Mendes recently admitted to The Guardian UK in a Dec. 10 interview that he and Camila Cabello are just trying to figure out where in gorgeous Miami they want to put down roots together. When doing the zoom call with the publication, Shawn was in luxury Airbnb that looked like "an exotic glasshouse." He explained he moved there temporarily to allow Camila to remain at their primary residence where she was putting all distractions aside - including Shawn to focus on making new music.









