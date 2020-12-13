

Popular actress Sohana Saba is working in films as well as television dramas. The actress has also been seen in Kolkata films. However, she has not been working in television dramas for a long time. The star has taken a break from television dramas due to her busy schedule. A music video starring her has been released recently. Saba has been discussed in a new way since the song was released. This is a song from her web series. She wrote both the story and screenplay.





The name of the series is 'Twin Returns'. The title of the song is 'Mon'. Shantanu De Sarkar and Chandrika Bhattacharya have sung this duet. The actress also said that the new song of this web series will be released on December 17. Not only that, this web series starring Sara will be seen on a streaming platform on December 25.





Sohana Saba said, 'I thought of the story in 2013 while sitting in hospital. I have cherished this story for a long time. Gradually I finished writing the screenplay. After the shooting in the country, it was supposed to shoot in Thailand and Nepal. But it was not possible because of Corona.







So finally, I finished shooting it in India. It is directed by Alok Hasan. But the whole thing about management was in my head. I am particularly optimistic about the work. I didn't just say action on the monitor. In fact, not all things can be done at once. However, I have finished shooting outside the country.'Besides, Sohana Saba is going to produce two new movies. She also told Bangladesh Post that the work regarding these movies will start this month. One is called 'Joyita'. The actress will also act in it. Saba will direct the film after the completion of these two films.







This star will not act in that movie. She has already announced another new project. She has recently signed a contract for a movie in Kolkata. This is a complete Indian picture. Saba has acted in some movies in Kolkata before. Sohana Saba said, 'I signed the contract last month. Besides, I can't say anything about the movie at the moment. It is forbidden to say anything outside of this. However, I am very excited about the work. Hopefully something good is going to happen. '

