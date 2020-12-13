Domingo returns to SA



Bangladesh national cricket team head coach Russell Domingo left Bangladesh for South Africa on Friday to celebrate Christmas with his family. Domingo came back to Bangladesh at the end of the last month to watch the Bangabandhu T20 Cup where most of the national players are playing.







The head coach basically came here to watch the condition of the players when other coaching staff stayed at home. However all of the coaching staff including Domingo will come back to Bangladesh after the Christmas holiday, said an official of BCB Cricket Operations.





Bangladesh will start their practice session at full swing for the home series against West Indies after Domingo returns to the country. West Indies is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh in January to play a full series. The series will mark Bangladesh's return to International cricket amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



