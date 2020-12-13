Clueless Rajshahi taste sixth straight defeat

Gazi Group Chattogram players celebrate a wicket against Minister Group Rajshahi at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday while Chattogram's spinner Nahidul Hasan (Inset) poses for a photo after winning player of the match award. -BCB



While it was their must game to keep them in favourable position to seal the playoffs of Bangabandhu T20 Cup, Minister Group Rajshahi came up with listless performance yet again to taste a 36-run defeat to Gazi Group Chattogram at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.It was Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led Rajshahi's sixth straight defeat after the wins in the first two matches.





The defeat though pushed them in the bottom table in five-team tournament, a Fortune Barishal defeat in the game later today against Beximco Dhaka could help them to seal playoffs. Barishal also has four points like Rajshahi but sits at fourth position due to better run rate. But the difference of run rate is so slim that a Barishal defeat would give Rajshahi an edge. Rajshahi however failed to deliver in both batting and bowling that sank them in the crucial game.





Chattogram on the way to seal their seventh victory in eight matches piled up 175-4 after being sent to bat first and Rajshahi then batted poorly to be restricted to 139-8. Openers Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar powered Gazi Group Chattogram to a respectable total. Soumya Sarkar struck highest 63 off 48, his consecutive second fifty in the tournament, following his 37 ball-67 against Gemcon Khulna while Liton Das hit 55 off 43. The duo shared 122 runs for the opening stand after Chattogram was sent to bat first. Both of the openers took the Rajshahi bowlers in disdain to pave a way for a big total and scored runs at 9 per over, which indicated that they could end up close to 200 or above.





Rajshahi, for whom the match is crucial to seal the playoffs, hit back nicely, removing both of the openers for four runs. Anisul Islam Emon had Soumya caught by wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan Sohan after his impeccable knock that was studded by three fours and four sixes.Liton who smacked five fours and one six was dismissed by Rezaur Rahman after trying to play a scoop shot. Rajshahi bowlers then stifled the Chattogram innings and forced the batsmen to slow down.





At the same time, they took wickets in quick succession to further increase the pressure. Shamsur Rahman Shuvo then broke the shackle, hitting the bowlers at will, which again gave Chattogram the edge.Shamshur remained unbeaten on 30 off 18, smashing one four and three fours.





Anisul Islam Emon was the most successful bowler for Rajshahi with 2-21. Rajshahi needed a strong start to gun down the total but they were left at tittering 33-3 inside sixth over, what ensured their big defeat. Opener and captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto was out for 11 while Anisul Islam Emon and Rony Talukdar made 4 and 16 runs respectively. Nahidul Islam claimed wickets of the top three to leave them a point of no return.







Brief Score:

Nurul Hasan Sohan and Mahedi Hasan gave a glimmer of hope by batting aggressively but both of them got dismissed after being set in the crease. Sohan was the top scorer of the side with 28 while Mahedi Hasan scored 26.After the duo's dismissal in quick succession, Rajshahi's defeat was totally ensured. Nahidul Islam who caused the top order havoc of Rajshahi was the most successful bowler for Chattogram with 3-19.





Minister Group Rajshahi: 139-8 in 20 overs (Nurul Hasan Sohan 28, Mahedi Hasan 26, Rony Talukdar 16; Nahidul Hasan 3-19, Ziaur Rahman 2-17, Mustafizur Rahman 1-23, Shoriful Islam 1-28).





Result: Gazi Group Chattogram wins by 36 runs.





Player of the match: Nahidul Hasan







