BPC contributing to economy amid pandemic

Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation Chairman Ram Chandra Das



Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) is working to develop the country's tourism industry as the state-run organization has significantly contributed to the national economy by implementing various programs amid Covid-19 pandemic. BPC Chairman Ram Chandra Das highlighted the progress of programs undertaken by the organization during an interview with The Asian Age staff reporter Sumaia Sugra Ananna.





AA: Amid Covid 19 pandemic, how is Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation working to develop the tourism sector?

Ram Chandra Das: Before the pandemic, we used to welcome tourists offering welcome drinks but now we provide

them with face masks, hand gloves and sanitizers. We also disinfect and clean hotel rooms in a scientific manner.







AA: Many people working in the tourism sector have lost their jobs due to pandemic. How has BPC stood beside them?

Ram Chandra Das: We had a lot of employees in our organizations who worked with us in various ways every day. When public holidays started in the country from March 26 due to Covid-19 pandemic, we stopped all activities and sent employees to home. When we will reopen, they will be called to rejoin their jobs.







AA: What is the current state of tourism industry?

Ram Chandra Das: The potential for tourism has now increased a lot in the country as a whole. Though the number of visitors in different tourist spots in the country drastically decreased due to the pandemic, a good number of people have now started to throng tourist centers, especially outside Dhaka. One will find no vacant seats in privately run resorts if he visits Cox's Bazar beach and Habiganj. In other words, people now are travelling within the country, when 47 lakh of them used to travel abroad every year due to pandemic. Thus, it can be confidently said that the domestic tourism is quite good.





AA: What initiatives has Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation taken to celebrate the Mujib Borsho?Ram Chandra Das: The BPC has chalked out elaborate programs to celebrate the Mujib Borsho. But some programs have been cancelled due to corona pandemic. The remaining programs which we have implemented include:





a) On November 5, two boats bearing the Bengali traditions were floated in the lake of Jatiya Sangsad.





b) The prime minister was presented with a cake weighing 100 pounds and all units of the corporation celebrated the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.





c) On the occasion of Mujib Borsho, the selected first 17 persons will be given discount on the rent of room in commercial units at the rates of 17%, 34% and 51% on March 17, March 26, April 14, April 16 and December 16.





d) Co-organized by BPC, the Bangla Channel Swimming Contest for the development river tourism was held on November 30 and the second phase will be held on March 2021.





e) A seminar titled 'Bangabandhu's Philosophy and Tourism in Bangladesh' will be held at Zoom cloud meeting.





f) BPC has provided free training on "Basic Hygiene" course to 100 meritorious poor unemployed youth at NHTTI.





g) On the occasion of National Mourning Day, discussion, milad and doa mahfil will be organized at Zoom cloud meeting.





h) BPC has participated in World Tourism Day and Asian Tourism Fair.





i) To keep Bangabandhu's philosophy alive in all religions, a limited food festival was organized on the occasion of Durga Puja in the Hotel Abakash.





j) There are plans to organize a Cox's Bazar Beach Carnival to promote the image of Sonar Bangla and Blue tourism.





k) Envelopes, pads etc. with the logo of Mujib's birth centenary have been printed.





l) On the occasion of Mujib's birth centenary, BPC has made 500 T-shirts, 500 mugs and 500 coatpins.





m) The menu of Bangabandhu's favorite food is being prepared and it is in process of being introduced in all units.





n) A commemoration program on Bangabandhu is underway with participation of those, who were able to get Bangabandhu's companionship among the retirees and people working in BPC.o) Development and online promotion activities of tourist centers are underway by selecting 100 places of remembrance where Bangabandhu visited.







