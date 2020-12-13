'Govt conducts propaganda against BNP'



The government is conducting 'false' propaganda against BNP when it has been ruling the country for over a decade by 'controlling' all the sate machinery and institutions, said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said.





He came up with the remarks while addressing a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office in the capital on Saturday, reports UNB.Rizvi said, "Surrounded by police and Rab, Obaidul Quader holds a press conference every day to present absurd and imaginary stories and slanders against BNP."







"He (Quader) has forgotten the truth by telling lies. When people see him on television, they change the TV channel," he said.He alleged that the government has been trying to suppress people by creating an awful situation through its repressive acts, including enforced disappearance, kidnap, killing, rapes and terror acts.





The BNP leader said although their party chief Khaleda Zia is now staying at her Gulshan house, she is not free at all. "Though the government has said her sentences have been suspended, various restrictions have been imposed on her."He said the government has kept Khaleda under the house arrest as it fears her popularity. "We demand an immediate complete release of her."





