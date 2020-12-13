'BNP should be tried for crimes against humanity'



Awami League General Secretary has said BNP should be tried in crimes against humanity tribunal as the party has been committing crimes against humanity continuously since its inception. He was addressing the biennial council of Awami League's Adamdighi upazila unit in Bogura on Saturday through videoconference from his official residence in Dhaka.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "There is no heinous crime that BNP did not commit, including promulgation of indemnity act to stop the trial of killers of Bangabandhu and jail killing, grenade attacks and killing people by carrying out arson attacks."







Terming BNP as the creator of cliques of goons in the country, Quader said BNP's history is the history of conspiracy, killing of people and militancy.He said there is no democracy inside BNP but they always talk about democracy.Turning to his own party, the AL general secretary said there could be competition of leadership in a big party but this competition must maintain organizational discipline and regulation.He urged the party leaders and workers to refrain from anything that tarnish the image of the party.







