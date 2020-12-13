World nowhere near climate goals: Hasina



Sheikh Hasina has called on global leaders to step up efforts to meet the goals set under the Paris Agreement with a stark reminder of the threat of climate change."Unfortunately we are nowhere near to our goals set under the agreement," the Bangladesh leader said in her virtual address to a UN Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris accord, reports bdnews24.com. "The reality is the climate change is neither going to take a break nor it will spare us from its adverse impact for our inaction."





More than 70 world leaders are addressing the one-day virtual gathering aimed at building momentum for much steeper cuts in planet-warming emissions.Prime Minister Hasina highlighted Bangladesh's emergence as a "global leader" on climate adaptation measures. She outlined the initiatives taken by the South Asian country but warned about the limitations of adaptation plans.





As the president of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, Bangladesh has launched the CVF Midnight Survival Deadline for the Climate initiative urging every country to declare enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions or NDCs by midnight on Dec 31, 2020, she said.





Her government is planting 11.5 million saplings nationwide to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It has also launched a program called Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan to mobilize resources for a secured sustainable future, Hasina said.





As part of an effort to substantially raise Bangladesh's NDC and adaptation ambition, the government has included a few more potential sectors in addition to the existing energy, industry and transport sectors in the mitigation process, according to Hasina.





