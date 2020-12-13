'Utilize dev potentials of IT'



President M Abdul Hamid on Saturday sought all-out efforts of the private sector along with the government to utilize the development potentials of the IT (information technology) sector.





"Focus on the innovation instead of imitation . . . as technology is the means of development," he said in a video message while inaugurating the 'Fourth Digital Bangladesh Day' at the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) auditorium in the capital, reports BSS.President Hamid added: "We need to keep pace with new and changed technologies to reach the benefits of the 'Digital Bangladesh' at people's doorsteps."





The President said information technology is the most significant discovery of the present time and it has created immense potentials for global development and progress.





Technology is changing rapidly as a result of new discoveries and even many technologies are becoming out of date, Abdul Hamid observed.The head of the state put emphasis on preventing the misuse of information and communication technology at all levels and giving utmost priority to training in this regard."We have to make proper use of all scopes created by IT and simultaneously we have to attain ability to thwart its misuse," he opined.





