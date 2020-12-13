

The World Health Organization warned Friday that Christmas celebrations could turn to tears if people fail to keep up their guard against Covid-19 during the festive season.WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of deaths in the coronavirus pandemic was surging and urged people to think very carefully about their holiday season plans, reports AFP.





"The festive season is a time to relax and celebrate but… celebration can very quickly turn to sadness if we fail to take the right precautions," he told a news conference."As you prepare to celebrate over the coming weeks, please, please consider your plans carefully. If you live in an area with high transmission, please take every precaution to keep yourselves and others safe."That could be the best gift you could give - the gift of health."





Tedros said there had been a 60 percent increase worldwide in deaths from the respiratory disease over the past six weeks.However, some continents are witnessing bigger death toll surges than others, said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19.She said there had been nearly a 100 percent increase in the number of deaths per week in the WHO's Europe region over the past six weeks, a 54 percent increase in the Americas and 50 percent in Africa."This virus is still circulating. Most of the world remains at risk," she said.

