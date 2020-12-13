Rice price rises



Though the country has seen a bumper production of paddy this year, the rice market still faces instability due to unholy syndicate putting low-income people in distress.The price of rice is likely to increase further on the plea of coronavirus second wave, poor and low-income people apprehend.





Market sources said, the price of rice is increasing every week without any proper reason. In last one week, rice price has increased by Tk 150 to Tk 200 per sack (50 Kg) across the country. In the meantime, rice price has increased by Tk 3 to Tk 4 per Kg. Consumers complained that, a section of unscrupulous traders has increased the rice price even after appearance of huge quantity newly harvested paddy in the market.





Some mill owners especially from Naogaon and Kushtia are behind the syndication and rising of the rice prices.Sahidur Rahman Patwari, a leader of Dinajpur District Rice Mill Owners' Association claimed that, they could not purchase paddy at the rate fixed by

the government as paddy is now being sold with higher rate in.





During a spot visit to different rice markets, this correspondent found that a-50 Kg sack of Miniket rice was being sold at Tk 2800 against the price at Tk 2600 last month. BR-28 per 50 Kg bag was being sold at Tk 2500 from Tk 2300, while per sack of Swarna rice was being sold at Tk 2,350 against Tk 2,200.







For increasing rice price, low-income group of people are struggling as their living cost has been increased. Mansur Ali, a resident at Mirpur-6 in the capital said, "My earning has not increased. Rather it has decreased due to corona pandemic. It has now become difficult to maintain my family. But, prices of all kinds of essentials have risen. There is none to monitor the market."





Liaquat Ali, a rice vendor at Kawran Bazar said, the price of rice will come down when new paddy appears in the market. But this year, the mill owners have increased the price of rice from Tk 150 to Tk 200 against per sack in less than a week.







Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque recently said, "The production of rice has increased. But, the government cannot achieve its procurement target due to disasters like corona pandemic, frequent floods and cyclone. "To tackle the rice crisis and keep the price under control, the government has decided to import rice from international markets. Meanwhile, the process of importing 50000 metric tons of rice from India has been completed," he further said.









