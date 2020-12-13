'Disrespect to Bangabandhu not to be allowed'

Sammilito Samajik Andolon stages a human-chain at TSC on Dhaka University campus in the capital on Saturday protesting the vandalism of Bangabandhu sculpture and arrest of the instigators of the misdeed. -AA



Government officials across the country have vowed to uphold the dignity of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.With the slogan 'Jatir Pitar Samman, Rakhbo Mora Amlan' (We will preserve the dignity of the Father of the Nation, we will keep it shining), officials of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadre services on Saturday staged countrywide protest rallies against the vandalism of an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu in Kushtia. Officials of non-cadre services also joined the program.





Under the banner of 'Government Officers Forum', a rally was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital. Speaking at the rally, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Dr Ahmad Kaikaus said, "We will not allow any injustice or disrespect to the Father of the Nation in our lifetime. This is our pledge for today."





He said officials of 29 cadre services became united today to uphold the dignity of the Father of the Nation."We are determined to keep intact the dignity of Bangabandhu. We will always remain united to resist any evil attempts against the country's development and progress as like as we did today," he said.





Helal Uddin Ahmed, president, Bangladesh Administration Service Association and Senior Secretary, LGRD ministry gave a welcome speech at the program.In his speech, he said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is constitutionally recognized as the Father of the Nation, and Bangabandhu and independence are closely intertwined."





Any kind of attack and any insult against Bangabandhu will not be tolerated".Dr Benazir Ahmed, inspector general, Bangladesh Police announced that the attack on the Constitution and the state would be dealt with an iron hand.Representatives of all cadres, including also spoke in the program where several thousand government officials were present.





