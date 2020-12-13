Virgin Galactic spacecraft forced to terminate test flight





A technical malfunction caused termination of a test flightof Virgin Galactic’s passenger aircraft Space Ship Two on Saturday, returned toearth safely with the two pilots the company said.

Richard Branson’s space tourism company, which is preparingfor commercial flights next year, was testing its customer cabin, horizontalstabilizers and flight controls.

“The ignition sequence for the rocket motor did notcomplete. Vehicle and crew are in great shape,” Virgin Galactic said onTwitter.

SpaceShipTwo took off from the Spaceport America base in NewMexico Saturday afternoon, but the two pilots had to turn around and landedjust over an hour later.

“Pilots and vehicles back safe and sound,” the company said.

It added later: “We have several motors ready at SpaceportAmerica. We will check the vehicle and be back to flight soon.”

SpaceShipTwo is expected to take its first passengers intospace in 2021.

So far, 600 people who have paid up to $250,000 — VirginGalactic calls them “future astronauts” — have been waiting for years to taketheir seat.

SpaceShipTwo’s development has been delayed by a devastatingcrash of the first one in 2014 due to a pilot error.

