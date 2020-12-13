Govt taking preparation to bring children back to schools: PM

At the Graduation Ceremony of National Defence Course-2020and Armed Forces War Course-2020 at National Defence College Prime Minister wasspeaking virtually while she said "We hope that good day might come in thefuture, our children will be able to go to their schools, they will do theirstudies normally. We're taking preparations to that end,"

The program held at Sheikh Hasina Complex DSCSC in MirpurCantonment.

She said that the government is unable to open schools forthe COVID-19 and classes have been delivered through online and television.

"Above all, it creates a psychological pressure on thechildren if they cannot go to their schools," she added.

In this connection, she mentioned that when the governmentwas taking preparations to open the educational institutions, at that time thesecond wave of COVID-19 hit.

She again urged all to follow health instructions to avoidgetting infected by coronavirus.

National Defence College commandant Lt Gen Ataul HakimSarwar Hasan also spoke at the programme.

