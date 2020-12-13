Mayor 'beats up' elderly man, family members to withdraw case

A municipal mayor and his accomplices have allegedly beaten up an elderly man and his family members in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria to withdraw a case.

The incident took place at Tinlakhpir under the upazila on Saturday noon.

The victims are Bachir Mia (60), his wife Jahanara Begum (48), younger brother Bachchu Mia (50), sister Achia Begum (70) and daughter Josna Begum (30). They have undergone treatment at Sadar hospital.

Bachir Mia said, “Kasba Municipality Mayor Emran Uddin Jewel and Upazila Jubo Dal Member Secretary Shariful Haque Swapan illegally extracted sand from our land and supplied the sand to the Akahura-Agartala railway project. Consequently, we incurred a loss of three crore taka. We lodged a complaint in this connection to the deputy commissioner (DC) in October, 2019. Copies of the complaint were submitted to the home ministry, land ministry, local government secretary, superintendent of police, environment department deputy director, RAB-14, upazila nirbahi officer and Brahmanbaria Press Club. Later, assistant commissioner (land) conducted a mobile court and seized four dredging machines and fined Tk one lakh.”

“In November, 2019, a case was filed accusing six people including Mayor Emran Uddin Jewel with joint district judge court. A compensation of three crore taka was sought in the case. The other accused include ward councilor Saidul Islam Sajib, Sumon Chowdhury, upazila Jubo Dal member secretary Shariful Haque Swapan and two others,” he further said.

Bachchu Mia, brother of Bachir, said, Mayor Jewel went to Tinlakhpir with convoy of over one hundred motorcycles on Saturday. Jewel and Swapan pressured Bachir to withdraw the case. As Bachir declined, they mercilessly beat up him.

“As my brother’s wife, sister, niece approached to save him, they were also attacked. On information, police came to the spot,” he added.

Contacted, Mayor Emran Uddin Jewel said, “The allegations are baseless and fabricated. I know nothing about the incident.”

Lokman Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kasba Police Station, said, “Police rushed to the spot after being informed. Legal actions will be taken following investigation.”

