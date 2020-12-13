Six killed, 24 abducted in ADF DR Congo attack

Six people were killed and 24 others abducted in theDemocratic Republic of Congo’s troubled east, local officials said Saturdayafter an attack blamed on the notorious ADF militia.

The violence happened in Beni, North Kivu province,territorial administrator Donat Kibwana said.

Twenty four civilians, including a reporter with a communityradio station, were abducted in the course of the overnight attack, localsources said.

The Allied Democratic Forces, ADF, is blamed forslaughtering around 800 civilians over the past year in the province whichborders Uganda.

The United Nations said in July the group’s attacks couldconstitute crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The ADF, which originated in the 1990s as an Ugandan Muslimrebel group, is one of more than 100 militias that plague the eastern provincesof the vast country.

The group makes money notably through wood trafficking andDR Congo officials suspect some military are complicit in its violent raids.

The ADF has never claimed responsibility for attacks. But sinceApril 2019, several of its assaults have been claimed by the so-called IslamicState’s Central Africa Province, without providing proof.

