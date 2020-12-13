10 to die for murder of Ctg UP chairman









A Chattogram court has handed down the death sentence to 10 people in a case involving the murder of Sonakania Union Parishad Chairman Amzad Hossain in Satkania 21 years ago.





Chattogram division's Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge AKM Mozammel Haque passed the verdict on Sunday.





Apart from the 10 capital punishment recipients, including the incumbent chairman of Satkania Sadar Union Nezam Uddin, five others have been jailed for life in the case.









Meanwhile, four others were acquitted due to a lack of incriminating evidence against them.





Sonakania Union Parishad Chairman Amzad was shot dead in front of the Satkania Mirzarkhil Darbar Sharif on Oct 3, 1999.





His wife Syeda Raushan Akhter later filed a murder case with the Satkania Police Station.

