Worldwide waffling





The climate crisis is far more destructive than coronavirus, the prime minister Boris Johnson has warned. Speaking at the opening of a key climate summit, Mr Johnson reaffirmed his commitments to bring about a "10-point plan for a green industrial revolution" and to slash the UK's emissions by 68 per cent by 2030. The prime minister also called for the world to harness "scientific advances to protect our entire planet against a challenge far more destructive even than coronavirus".





He said: "Together, we can reduce our emissions. We can radically cut our dependence on fossil fuels. We can change our agricultural practices. "In short, we can reverse the process by which, for centuries, humanity has been quilting our planet in a toxic tea cosy of greenhouse gases."









The Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation's highest court and subvert the will of voters. Trump bemoaned the decision late Friday, tweeting: "





The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!" The high court's order earlier Friday was a stark repudiation of a legal claim that was widely regarded as dubious, yet embraced by the president, 19 Republican state attorneys general and 126 House Republicans. Trump had insisted the court would find the "wisdom" and "courage" to adopt his baseless position that the election was the product of widespread fraud and should be overturned. But the nation's highest court emphatically disagreed.









Before Anthony Williams received his first shot of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine in October, friends and family questioned why he'd trust a health care system that had historically brutalized Black people -- and with a drug so new, at that. "You're gonna let them test this on you? You're gonna be a guinea pig for these people? I won't believe it until I see them do it," Williams, Ph.D., said people told him. "





Things that just, conceptually, don't make sense from the science end but that culturally and colloquially make perfect sense.There is a longstanding, centuries-long history of brutality against people of color, from the Tuskegee syphilis experiments to Henrietta Lacks."













Thousands of workers at Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing (India), which is part of the Taipei-based Wistron Corporation and which makes iPhones for Apple at its Narasapura factory on the outskirts of Bengaluru, went on a rampage and ransacked the company premises over delays in payment of salary and overtime wages.







A source said the protest began shortly after their shift ended, but took a violent turn by 6 a.m. on Saturday. The workers alleged that they have not been paid salary or overtime wages for three or four months. Things came to a head on Saturday after the violence erupted and company property, including furniture, fans, lights, and television sets, were ransacked. The workers set fire to a car parked on the factory premises.



Leave Your Comments