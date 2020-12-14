Kim, Kanye are still together but living 'separate lives'



Kim Kardashian and Kanye who have faced severe problems in their marriage due to Kanye's controversial comment on the reality star have resulted in problems in their marriage. According to People magazine's source, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still together but they "very much live separate lives" currently. "Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his," the source tells PEOPLE. "Their lives don't overlap much," the source added. The source says "Kim seems happy" and is "very focused on work and causes."







Meanwhile, Kanye West has maintained a relatively low profile in recent weeks. In July, he launched a controversial bid for president of the United States and divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter. It also landed his marriage in crisis, and West and Kardashian West appeared to be on the brink of divorce before reconnecting in August and spending private time together with their children.





