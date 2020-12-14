Hefazat secretary general Kasemi dies



Hefazat-e-Islam Secretary General Nur Hossain Kasemi on Sunday passed away in a hospital in Dhaka at the age 75. Kasemi breathed his last at around 1 pm while undergoing treatment at the United Hospital, said Zakaria Noman Fayezi, publicity secretary of Hefazat-e-Islam.The Hefazat secretary general was admitted to the hospital on December 1, after suffering from respiratory distress and cold. He was later moved to the ICU when his condition deteriorated on December 10.





Kasemi had previously served as the secretary general of Jamiyate Ulamaye Islam Bangladesh, vice president of Bekaf and co-chairman of the Al Haiya Board.He had also been the president of Hifazat-e Islam's Dhaka Metropolitan Division chapter since its inception. He became the general secretary of Hefazat after the organization constituted its new central committee.





