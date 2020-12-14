Bangladeshi physicians get awards

Prof Dr Kamaluddin Ahmed and Prof Dr M A Karim



Prof Dr Kamaluddin Ahmed, a pioneer in establishing nuclear medicine department in the country and widely known as 'father of nuclear medicine' in Bangladesh, received the World Association of Radiopharmaceutical and Molecular Therapy (WARMTH) lifetime achievement award for his outstanding contribution in the field of nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical therapy at home and abroad. The award was given to him in 15th International Conference on Radiopharmaceutical Therapy (ICRT) which was virtually held on 5 -6 December 2020. Bangladesh was the host country of the conference.







On the other hand, Prof Dr M A Karim, a renowned nuclear medicine physician and former chairman of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission received the World Association of Radiopharmaceutical and Molecular Therapy (WARMTH) recognition award for his outstanding contribution in development of radiopharmaceutical therapy in treatment of thyroid and other cancer diseases.





