Charges pressed against 15 including Prodeep



Killing of Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was preplanned as he came to know about drug peddling especially Yaba trading by Prodeep Kumar Das, former officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf Police Station. OC Prodeep in collaboration with Liakat Ali, Inspector of Baharchhara Camp and their associates staged a drama over drug recovery after killing Sinha. Lt Col Ashik Billah, Director (legal and media wing) of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said these at a press conference at RAB headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday.





Earlier, Md Khayrul Alam, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in RAB-15 submitted a charge sheet to the Senior Judicial Magistrate Court in Cox's Bazar against 15 accused including ex-OC of Teknaf Police Station Prodeep Kumar Das in Sinha murder case.Lt Col Ashik Billah said, a total of 14 persons were arrested in connection with the case. They are in jail, while another is now on the run.







The arrestees are: Liakat Ali, the then In-Charge (Inspector) of Baharchhara police outpost, Prodeep Kumar Das, former OC of Teknaf Police Station, bodyguard Rubel Sharma, Nandadulal Rakshit, SI of Teknaf police station, Constable Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, M.A. Shahjahan, Md Rajib, Md Abdullah, ASI Liton Main, Md Shahjahan, SI of APBN, Nurul Amin of Marishbunia village of Baharchhara union of Teknaf and also a witness of the case, Md. Nizamuddin and Ayaz Uddin.Some 12 arrested out of 14 gave confessional statement to the RAB during interrogation. Ex-OC Prodeep and Constable Rubel Sharma are yet to confess their guilty, RAB sources said.





Investigation Officer (IO) submitted the charge sheet to the court completing the investigation after over four months of the sensational killing.On July 3, Major (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan arrived at the Nilima Resort in Cox's Bazar with three associates to shoot a documentary for a youtube channel called 'Just Go'. When the news reached to the ear of the then Teknaf OC Prodeep Kumar Das, he asked his subordinates to remove the team from the locality at any cost. Since then, Sinha was brought under surveillance by the Inspector Liakat Ali and SI Nandadulal Rakshit.





After a tree plantation program on July 31, OC Prodeep was informed that Major Sinha went to Shamlapur hill in Teknaf with a private car. At that time, Liakat Ali with the help of his sources kept an eye on Sinha.Major (Retd) Sinha was shot to dead on his way near Shyamlapur Check Post in the name of searching, when he was going to Cox's Bazar via Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive on the same night at around 10:00 pm.







The sensational killing incident drew the attention of nation. Public Security Department of the Home Ministry formed a high-ranking probe body led by Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Additional Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram in this regard. In the meantime, 16 police personnel including Liakat Ali, In-Charge of Baharchhara Camp were withdrawn for the sake of investigation.







On August 5, Sharmeen Shahriar ferdaus, sister of Sinha filed a case accusing nine persons including former OC Prodeep Kumar Das and SI Liakat Ali.

According to the complaint, SI Liakat talked with OC Prodeep over cell phone. Later, he shot Sinha to dead in a cool brain being perused and instructed by Prodeep.







Prodeep reached to the spot after ensuring of Sinha's death. Later, he hit Sinha's face and several parts of body in a bid to distort the identity. On the other hand, IO of RAB submitted final report in three cases filed against Sinha's colleague Shipra Debnath and Shahedul Islam Shifat on Thursday last as the allegations brought against them could not be proved.







