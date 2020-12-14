Attain ability for counter attack



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasized achieving ability of the armed forces to respond to any attack on country's sovereignty though Bangladesh doesn't want war with any country.She said this while addressing the graduation ceremony of the National Defence Course-2020 and Armed Forces War Course-2020 virtually at Sheikh Hasina Complex in Mirpur Cantonment from her official residence- Ganabhaban on Sunday.





The premier said, "We pursue friendly relations with all. We don't want war. However, we have to attain capacity to counter any attack on our sovereignty. So we need preparations and all members of the armed forces have to realize it."





Sheikh Hasina stated, ''More than one million Myanmar nationals have taken shelter in Bangladesh. We have never been engaged in conflict with them. We have been making efforts to solve it through discussions.''The head of the government went on to add, "Bangladesh has called upon the international community to come forward effectively to solve the issue quickly which is now being considered as a big burden for us."







''So, the armed forces of Bangladesh will have to remain prepared always to safeguard the security of the country and to establish peace in the international arena,'' added the premier.Sheikh Hasina reiterated that her government wanted to build the armed forces as a modern knowledge and technology-based ones as it has been contributing to the UN peacekeeping missions.





Recalling the Awami League government's role for the betterment of the armed forces, the Prime Minister said, she herself established the National Defence College with only Taka two crore which is now acclaimed international reputation due to its world standard curriculum. She added that her government has been materializing the Forces Goal-2030 formulated in accordance with the Defence Policy of 1974 adopted by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The premier later distributed certificates among graduates of the NDC and AFWC courses of 2020.Speaking on the coronavirus situation in Bangladesh, the head of the government came up with her farm belief that the good days would come soon when the students could go to their schools again and restart their normal educational activities as usual. And, the government is taking preparations to that end.







Sheikh Hasina once again called upon all to maintain health guidelines to tackle further spread of the Covid-19 and ensure their protection from being infected with the lethal virus.She thanked Armed Forces personnel for standing beside the people by risking their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic and called upon them to work for the people being inspired with patriotism established during the Liberation War.





Leave Your Comments